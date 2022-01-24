Many dead, burnt beyond recognition in Bauchi auto crash

By Jimitota Onoyume

A portion of Ogbe-Ijoh market in Warri, Delta State was gutted by fire Sunday afternoon.

Victims wailed as the fire destroyed goods and wares running into millions of naira. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained at press time.

Fire fighters mobilised to the market to stop the fire. A trader who identified himself as Victor lamented his loss, saying he still had stock left after the Christmas and new year.

“I still had stock in my store. This is a big loss to me.”

READ ALSO: Fire guts motor park, shops razed in Nasarawa

Some eye witnesses hailed the effort of fire fighters, saying they mobilised in two fire fighting vehicles to the scene. “Fire fighters came. They tried, they did what they could do”.

Subscribe to our youtube channel

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.