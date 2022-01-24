By Jimitota Onoyume

A portion of Ogbe-Ijoh market in Warri, Delta State was gutted by fire Sunday afternoon.

Victims wailed as the fire destroyed goods and wares running into millions of naira. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained at press time.

Fire fighters mobilised to the market to stop the fire. A trader who identified himself as Victor lamented his loss, saying he still had stock left after the Christmas and new year.

“I still had stock in my store. This is a big loss to me.”

Some eye witnesses hailed the effort of fire fighters, saying they mobilised in two fire fighting vehicles to the scene. “Fire fighters came. They tried, they did what they could do”.