By Peter Duru – Makurdi

A Civil Society group, the Benue Coalition for Democracy, BCD, has said the federal government’s recent declaration of bandits as terrorists has vindicated Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state for his forthrightness and persistence on the matter; saying that the government should also back the pronouncement with action.

President of the group, Comrade Ternenge Bendega, in a statement issued Friday in Makurdi said the Benue state Governor deserved full credit for the eventual declaration by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

He said “we must not also fail to demand sincerity of purpose from the Federal Government as it concerns the declaration. This action should not be another paper pronouncement. The military should swiftly move into all forests in the northern and southern parts of Nigeria to flush out the terrorists.”

While reiterating the commitment of the group to the unity, security and prosperity of the country, Comrade Bendega regretted that “the present government is known for making pronouncements without backing same with actions, but this time we expect to see a difference with commensurate action.”

Commending Governor Ortom for his forthrightness on the matter, Comrade Bendega said “our position is informed by the fact that when the Benue State Governor was busy drawing attention to the atrocious acts of bandits in the north central and other parts of the country, agents of the Buhari administration blackmailed, vilified and victimized him.

“The Government of Buhari at some point asked Benue people to learn to live with the bandits also known as Fulani herdsmen whom they called ‘neighbours’ of Benue people.

“Now that Governor Ortom’s clarion call for action to save the country from the hands of terrorists has been hearkened, we elect to commend him and urge him to remain steadfast.

“Governor Ortom has led this path before. It is on record that he championed the issue of ranching. Today, the whole country is singing the ranching anthem.

“Governor Ortom has once again been proven to be visionary and one who also has tremendous love for his people. We believe that the next time the Benue State Governor makes his views public on any matter of national interest, apologists of the Buhari administration will think twice before throwing jabs at him.”

Vanguard News Nigeria