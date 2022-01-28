…says products will compete internationally

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite, yesterday, assured 40 gemstone and jewelry trainees of Federal Government’s special attention and support.

Adegbite gave the assurance while on visit to assess who the training is going at the Jewelry Centre of Abuja Chambers of Commerce and Industry, ACCI, Abuja.

The 40 youths according to the Minister are drawn from the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and are being trained on various aspects of professional Gemstones and Jewelry making on train-the-trainer scheme.

He was accompanied by the Project Coordinator, Mineral Sector Support for Economic Diversification (MinDiver) Project, Engr Sallim Salaam, and 1st Deputy President, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Chief Emeka Obegolu, SAN.

He also explained that essence of the training is to ensure the trainees acquire skill and knowledge in gemstone and jewelry production and in order to also impart same on other young people in their states

He said: “The target is not just to train them but to set them up, we are using state selection, every State in Nigeria is represented here and by the time the programme is completed, we are going to have a revolution that will multiply and engage our teaming youth positively.”

However, he disclosed that second batch of training would commence in February 2022 following the interest shown by other youths, and government is also using the training to empower young people and also attract them to the mining and solid minerals sector along various value chains.

Speaking earlier, the President ACCI, who was represented by the 1st Deputy President, ACCI, Chief Emeka Obegolu, in his welcome remarks commended the initiatives of the Ministry and said Chamber is proud to support the Ministry’s efforts in promoting the Geological Institute of Nigeria and Mining Industry in the Country.

Meanwhile, a trainee from Edo State, Jessica Ogiuva who spoke on behalf of other trainees appreciated the opportunity given to them and promised to share the knowledge acquired with others in their respective States so as to add value to the gems and jewelry sector in Nigeria.