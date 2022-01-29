By Dirisu Yakubu

The federal government saves a N124 billion annually from the implementation of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, IPPIS and digitizing contents in Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan disclosed in Abuja on Thursday.

The Head of Service stated this at the 43rd National Council on Establishments in Abuja.

In her words, the implementation of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (2021 2025)among other initiatives, will help transform the civil service in the next few years.

“Some of the expected gains or outcomes include a lot of savings. For example, it’s expected that we will have about N120 billion savings from cleaning the human resource data on IPPIS.

“And also, it will improve overall transparency and the administration of human resources. It’s also expected that we will have about N4.5 billion annual savings, just from digitizing content in all, MDAs and it will also result in improved content sharing.

“On training, it’s expected that about 64,000 civil servants will be trained through the revamped core modules of smart P, resulting in improved skills and competencies.

“The 64,000 means that every civil servant at the federal level would have been trained.

“We’re also working on the development of 500 civil servants as future leaders through the Lead P program.

Also Read:

2023: Govs take charge, as uncertainty hovers over Osinbajo, Tinubu

“Also, there will be a performance management system, which would have been institutionalized in 42 ministries, and the extra ministerial departments.

“At the end, we will expect that we would have held at least four Annual Public Service Innovation competitions, which would have led to the cultivation of ideas, technologies, and ventures that will improve the workspace and service delivery.

“And finally, it’s expected that 500 houses annually will be delivered to civil servants to enhance their living standards,” she said.

According to her, the President Muhammadu Bihari-led government is desirous of revamping the civil service through the formulation and implementation of the needed initiatives, policies and programmes.

Other initiatives include prioritisation of the welfare of civil servants, creating a conducive environment for civil/public servants to excel and deliver services optimally amidst the challenges induced by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

This, she added, is in line with President’s Buhari’s commitment to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within a decade.

She continued: “States that are represented here today, are implored to see the commitment as a national one. This is because we recognize the importance of stakeholders’ ownership of all our reform initiatives.

“Because the service-wide success of these initiatives, rests largely on how they are passionately communicated to all stakeholders and the level of determination with which they are driven.

“This is why these and other laudable national policy initiatives further the beacon for synergy, buy-in, and ownership by states with the aim of deepening development and interventions, especially to the most disadvantaged segments of society.”

Vanguard News Nigeria