By Jimitota Onoyume

Federal government and the National Assembly have been urged to revisit the retirement age of those in the military.

A prominent human rights activist, Alhaji Musa Saidu who made the appeal said the nation needed to benefit more from the experience of those in the military, adding that most senior officers had suffered compulsory retirements when they are still very strong, thus robbing the nation of the gains it would have had from their years of training and experience.

“The National Assembly and the federal government should revisit the retirement age of military personnel.”

“We see many going on retirement when they are still very strong, when they still have much to give to the nation. They are still very strong”.

“The National Assembly and the federal government should give this issue serious and special consideration”.

He further enjoined government and the national Assembly to step up the retirement age of military personnel , adding that the retirement age of teachers in higher institutions, judges had been raised in the country.

He said one of the key reasons given for raising the retirement ages for lecturers and judges was experience, adding that this can also be given to raise that of military personnel.

“Sometimes you see a retired military personnel that is just 53 years old, retired on account of years of service. And you see them still very strong to give more to the nation”.

” Because of the way the military is structured , serving personnel very likely will not be able to speak in the open on this matter. This is why I am making this appeal.”

“The nation stands to gain more from their experience instead of allowing these retired men to idle away..”

“We even have cases where some retired military personnel have been appointed to head sensitive security sector in the country because they are still very useful despite being retired. “

“But not all of them that the nation has invested heavily in training in several parts of the world are lucky to be appointment yet the nation needs.the experience of all of them”.

“When the retirement age is raised it will enable them serve the country greatly”.