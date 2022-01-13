By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

In a bid to boost adult literacy, the federal government has performed the ground breaking-ceremony of a multipurpose hall in the Kano Zonal Office of the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education.

The project is in realisation of the government’s target of making two million non-literate Nigerians aged 15 years and above to acquire literacy skills yearly.

Performing the ceremony in Kano, the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education, Prof. Simon Ibor Akpama, said the project was aimed at creating an encouraging teaching and learning environment that will promote national literacy programme for the Kano Centre.

Prof. Akpama further said that upon completion of the project, it would help to upgrade the status of the Centre to reflect regional setting as contained in the Commission’s masterplan developed in 2010.

He said the multipurpose hall was part of the concerted effort by the Commission to improve the physical structures of the Kano centre through the support of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) intervention fund and the regular capital projects.

Prof. Akpama listed already existing projects built with the said source of funding to include three classroom blocks with staff rooms, toilets, as well as the renovation two hostels , landscaping, provision of solar street lights, warehouse creche, and children play facilities, among others.

He described the multipurpose hall as a landmark point in the construction of an ideal place for productive brainstorming sessions, adding that the hall will create space to address large group meetings while simultaneously functioning as a space for educational networking and breakout activities, adding that provisions have been made to furnish and equip the Centre.

On the benefits that will be derived from the Hall, Prof. Akpama said when the structure is fully completed in the next 16 weeks, it will complement the series of extensive existing infrastructural and physical facilities designed for the transformation of the Kano Centre into a befitting learning environment already put in place by the Commission under 2015 to 2019 UBEC intervention fund.

While commending the Minister of Education and supporting agencies like the Universal Basic Education Commission for their support, the Executive Secretary warned the contractors handling the construction of the project against compromising standards.

According to him, “The road to this project has been arduous but with the commitment and steadfastness of the Commission and support of the Minister of Education and relevant agencies, the project has become a reality. Let me sound this note of warning to the Consultants and the contractor.

“The Commission, as you are aware, does not compromise standards and will not hesitate to terminate their engagement if found culpable in compromising standards as specified in the bill of quantity.”

The National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education was established in 1991 with the core mandate of development of non-formal education curriculum and other learning materials, provision of training for middle and lower level adult education personnel, as well as serving as a documentation center for adult and non-formal education among others.

Recall that Prof. Akpama had announced the Commission’s target of educating a minimum of two million non-literate Nigerians annually at the launch of the Rural Facilitators Scheme (RFS) in Owerri in October 2021.

