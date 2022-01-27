…Says moves to improve electricity supply

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA: The Federal Government has inaugurated a Ministerial Power Sector Working Group, MPSWG, with a charge to coordinate, monitor and evaluate activities in the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry, NESI.

Inaugurating the team which comprised of top management in the sector under his chairmanship, the Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu reassured electricity consumers that the government was prepared to solve problems of epileptic power supply.

READ ALSOSterling Bank set to award young tech founders in HEART sectors

Aliyu stated that the Ministry and top Institutional Stakeholders meeting is to support one another, to achieve a common goal in the sector, which is to give Nigerians a stable and affordable power supply.

Aliyu, however said that his Administration in the Power Sector is working towards actualizing the mandate, to make sure everyone is up and doing, and work hard to solve problems of epileptic electricity supply.

He further stated that the Ministerial Working Group is expected to meet twice a month to strategize and discuss way forward on how to carry out the activities and programme of the Ministry, and relating to stakeholders and the public.

The Minister also charged the Ministerial Working Group to work assiduously in other to achieve reliable and stable electricity, more than any other country.

The members of MPSWG include the five (5) Directors from the Technical Departments of the ministry-Transmission Services, Distribution Services, Renewable and Rural Access, Energy Services and Investment Sector, and top institutional stakeholders, comprising all the Chief executive of the Agencies under the Ministry, with the secretariat headed by Dr. Mahmud Suleiman.