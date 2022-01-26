.

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Federal Government has inaugurated the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, museum, saying it will serve as a centre for research and documentation as well as a major tourist site.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, said while commissioning the project on Tuesday.

He said, “With the complexities of today’s world and the quest for foreign culture, it has become necessary to seek ways to preserve our history.

“Therefore, I have highly honoured to commission this project which will serve as a centre for research and documentation-and in the long run, a source of income to the (NYSC) Scheme.

The NYSC Director-General, Major-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, called on relevant authorities to facilitate the process of listing the museum among historical sites in the country, in addition to making it among tourist sites in the FCT.

“Artworks, painting fabrications and innovations of corps members, especially their ingenuity in the inventions of non-pharmaceutical materials in the war against COVID-19 have all been adequately preserved in this museum.

“Our humble attempt to preserve history of the Scheme has received so much support as individuals have been coming forward to donate artefacts and other materials produced during their service year to be kept at the museum.

“It is our desire that individuals will find the museum a valuable tool of reference while availing researchers useful materials on the contributions of the Scheme to the national development,” he said.

The NYSC Director of Planning, Research and Statistics Department, Mr Ahmed Wada Ikakka, said that besides providing researchers with valuable materials for their studies, the establishment of the museum of dynamic history will go a long way in projecting the good image of the scheme to the public.