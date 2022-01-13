-Says no new case since last case in 2016

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE federal government has debunked some reports alleging the outbreak of the Wild Polio Virus in some states of the federation.

The government said there has not been any new case of the disease in the country since the last case witnessed in 2016.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency, which refuted the claims in a statement through its Executive Director, Dr Faisal Shuaib, however, said the country was at the moment having 395 cases of circulating Mutant Poliovirus Type 2 (cMPV2) across 27 states and the FCT.

READ ALSO:Without state police, we’ll continue to secure S-West — Amotekun commanders

It recalled that “Nigeria and the African region were certified Wild Polio Virus (WPV) free in 2020, following a rigorous verification and certification process by the African Regional Commission for the Certification of Poliomyelitis Eradication (ARCC) which spanned three years of no detection of WPV. “

“Till date, there has been no case of WPV anywhere in the country,” the agency insisted in the statement.

The agency assured Nigerians that it would continue to conduct surveillance and vaccination campaigns in collaboration with its partners to prevent and contain any possible importation of the Wild Polio Virus into the country.

The statement read in full:”The attention of NPHCDA and Development Partners has been drawn to reports in some sections of the media claiming that there is an outbreak of a new poliovirus in some states.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no case of Wild Polio Virus (WPV) has been reported anywhere in the country since the last case in 2016.

” We currently have 395 cases of Circulating Mutant Poliovirus Type 2 (cMPV2) across 27 states and the FCT.

“Nigeria and the African region were certified Wild Polio Virus (WPV) free in 2020, following a rigorous verification and certification process by the African Regional Commission for the Certification of Poliomyelitis Eradication (ARCC) which spanned three years of no detection of WPV. To date, there has been no case of WPV anywhere in the country.

“cMPV2 outbreaks are caused by immunity gaps in children due to several reasons, including low routine immunization coverage, and missing children during immunization campaigns. The suspension of several polio campaigns and other health programmes in 2020, as well as disruptions to routine immunization because of the COVID-19 pandemic, created further immunity gaps which led to new and wider outbreaks and further increased transmission of the circulating mutant poliovirus both globally and within Nigeria.

“The viruses thrive in areas with poor sanitation, open defecation, and inadequate access to clean drinking water. These have allowed the virus to be easily transmitted from one person to another through contaminated water and poor sewage disposal. Malnutrition occasioned by increasing poverty is also a predisposing factor in exposed children. These non-wild polioviruses which originated because of normal changes in the reproduction of viruses in the environment are not as virulent as WPV and are also being reported in many other countries.

“Working with our Donors and Development Partners, Nigeria has already acquired new tools and resources to ensure the outbreaks are contained through very robust outbreak responses using the novel Oral Polio Vaccine (nOPV2) which has been shown to be effective in halting the spread of the cMPV2. All 36 States and FCT have completed at least one nOPV2 Outbreak Response (OBR). Several other rounds of the OBR as well as other campaigns to improve the mucosal immunity of children aged o-5 years old using Injectable Polio Vaccine (IPV) have also been planned for this year. Efforts are also being ramped up to increase routine immunization coverage beyond pre-COVID values.

“NPHCDA assures Nigerians that the Agency and Partners will continue to conduct surveillance and vaccination campaigns to prevent and contain any possible importation of the Wild Polio Virus into the country.

“We use this opportunity to reiterate the importance of parents and caregivers bringing their children for routine immunization against vaccine-preventable diseases.”