The arraignment of Precious Chikwendu, the estranged wife of former Aviation Minister Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, was stalled this morning because she failed to turn up in court.

Recall that charges were filed by the Nigerian Police against her at the Abuja Federal High Court up to two months ago.

The criminal charges include criminal defamation, incitement, injurious falsehood and cybercrimes.

She had accused Senator Grace Folashade Bent, a leading member of the APC and a former member of the PDP Board of Trustees, of planning and conspiring with others to have her murdered amongst many other things. She made the allegations on her verified Facebook and Instagram walls and she has made a confessional statement to the police that she did so.

She has been unable to prove her wild allegations and to substantiate many other allegations she made against the Senator.

The case was scheduled to hold for arraignment today at Court 9, Federal High Court Abuja before Justice Obiora Egwuatu but Chikwendu failed to turn up.

Sources close to her suggest that she has fled from the court and is terrified of being arraigned. This is because in the event of being found guilty she may be sent to jail for up to 10 years.

Her lawyer did not show up in court either and she has failed to file any documents offering an explanation.

Curiously the police prosecutor, one Mr Victor Okoye, did not show up for the case either and instead he sent a representative by the name of Mr Joseph Offor who claimed that the prosecutor was in Lagos.

The case was consequently adjourned till March 10th 2022 for arraignment by Justice Obiora Egwuatu.

