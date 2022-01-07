Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Development Control Department in the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has threatened to pull down five illegal hotels within the Mabglobal estate in Abuja.

Consequently, the hotel owners have been issued a 21-day notice within which to revert to the original land use or have their property demolished in line with extant laws.

While four of the hotels are fully operational, the fifth one said to belong to a senior military officer is currently under development.

The officials of the department who were led by the Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council AMMC, Tpl Umar Shuaibu also directed the owners to commit to an undertaken to the original plan.

Shuaibu who pledged to maintain the fidelity of the Abuja Master Plan, said the FCT Malam Muhammad Musa Bello is disturbed by the lawless attitude of some property owners who are quick to convert their property to other uses.

Vanguard learned that some residents of the estate had expressed concerns about the growing threats posed by the illegal hotels whose activities they said are mostly shrouded in secrecy. They also complained of the noise pollution from the facilities, especially at night.