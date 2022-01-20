By Gabriel Ewepu

THE FCT Resident Electoral Commissioner, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Yahaya Bello, Thursday, commended Yiaga Africa for active involvement in the electoral process.

Bello made the commendation during an advocacy visit by Yiaga Africa at his office, where he acknowledged the efforts made by Yiaga Africa, in observation of the Continuous Voters Registration and its recommendations to improve the process.

Yiaga Africa’s visit led by the Head of Knowledge Management, Safiya Bichi is in preparation ahead of the Area Council polls scheduled to hold on February 12, 2022.

The visit is also part of Yiaga Africa #WatchingTheVote advocacy to critical stakeholders to promote peaceful and credible FCT Area Council elections with improved citizens’ participation in the electoral process.

He said: “During the CVR, Yiaga Africa was the first e to deploy observers who consistently observe the process. We are going to continue partnering and engaging with you and we cherish whatever contributions you are going to make to ensure the election is a success.”

Speaking on the feedback from election observation, he pointed that Yiaga Africa as one of the election observers will be very important in improving the electoral process based on their track record and impact made in several elections it has observed.

However, the REC tasked Yiaga Africa to also concentrate on taking its advocacy to women in order for them to actively participate in the political process, which will have their place in making an impact in nation building.

Earlier, leader of Yiaga Africa’s delegation, Safiya Bichi, explained why the team came for an advocacy visit, which is aimed at exploring areas of collaboration to improve citizens’ participation in the February 12th FCT Area Council elections.

Bichi further stated that it is part of Yiaga Africa #WatchingTheVote advocacy to critical stakeholders to promote peaceful and credible FCT Area Council elections with improved citizens participation in the process.

Meanwhile, the Head of Yiaga Africa’s Elections team, Paul James, said the organization will be employing the election-circle approach in its observation of the FCT election to observe what happens before, during and after the elections.

“For Yiaga Africa, every election is important. For the FCT Election, Yiaga Africa has started observing the pre-election environment. This includes providing a platform for young candidates running for the elections to share their plans and challenges ahead of the elections,” James said.

He also stated that pre-election observation enables Yiaga Africa to provide information on what is happening and recommendations on anything that is going wrong.

Yiaga Africa will deploy observers across all the Area Councils in FCT to observe the election process from the beginning till the end including the collation of election results.