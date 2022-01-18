By Omeiza Ajayi & Ezra Ukanwa

The Federal Capital Territory Inland Revenue Service FCT-IRS, has set a N200 billion target for itself, urging residents to change their negative attitude towards payment of tax.

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Service, Haruna Abdullahi, disclosed this Tuesday in Abuja during a road show to sensitize residents on their civic obligations.

Abdullahi noted that the Service has adopted several measures to change the negative attitudes of Nigerians towards tax paying.

While he noted that the sensitization campaign for improving tax will be intensified, he also disclosed that the service may resort to extant laws to prosecute defaulters.

According to him, it is an offence for organizations and companies to fail in filing their tax returns as and when due.

He said; “The road show was to create an impression that FCT-IRS exists and also tell the public our roles and services, and to also enlighten the public on their responsibilities to the country and FCT in particular.

“We have realized that in the past years a lot of people have asked if there is FCT-IRS. So, it is our intention to now use every January for our tax enlightenment drive.

“We want to let residents in Abuja know that they have the responsibility to pay their taxes and also file their tax returns. They should know that March 31 is deadline for filing tax returns and there is penalty for defaulting.

“One way of achieving our tax target of over N200 billion is by the awareness we are creating today, so that more people will file their taxes and that will affect our bottom line.

“We are also taking our campaign to all the Area Councils and not just the city centre. The FCT-IRS is guided by Personal Income Tax and the FCT tax Act.”