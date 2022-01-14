Renowned Catholic Cleric and Chancellor of Madonna University, Prof. Emmanuel Edeh has disowned a Facebook post in which he reportedly threw his support for pro-Biafra agitation.

In a statement, yesterday, by his Special Assistant, Dr. Martin Anagboso, the cleric said he needed to disown the said post in order to put the record straight.

In the said post, Father Edeh was said to have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to let the people of Biafra to freely exit Nigeria, adding “Nigeria expired in 2014.

“According to Amalgamation document, any nation that wants to leave after 100 years can freely do so,” Edeh reportedly said in the now disowned Facebook post.

While denying the post which has since gone viral, Prof Edeh said he did not make any post or publication in the Facebook or in any other platform whatsoever concerning IPOB or Biafra.

“The general public is hereby notified that the aforesaid post or publication in the Facebook was not made by him and should be seen as having nothing to do with it,” the statement noted.