By James Ogunnaike

No fewer than five persons have been killed in a crisis that erupted between farmers and herdsmen in Idofa area of Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that the herdsmen and some Ohori farmers engaged themselves in a clash at Idofa village, leading to loss of lives and properties worth millions of naira and that the people of Aworo community in Yewa North Local Government area of the state, had chased the herdsmen from their village to Idofa in Imeko, killing three of them and their cows.

Aworo people were said to have accused the herders of destroying their farms and water sources through open grazing of cows; a practice the Ogun State government had banned, long ago.

A community leader, who spoke under the condition of anonymity said, “after the Aworo people killed three herdsmen in Idofa, there was a reprisal attack on Thursday, leading to the death of two natives, one of whom was burnt beyond recognition”.He said, adding that many houses, four maize barns, motorcycles and other valuables were reportedly set ablaze by the attackers.

He explained that the people of Aworo chased the herders from Yewa North to Idofa in Imeko and killed three of them alongside their cows and that they returned on Thursday in the dead of the night and launched an attack, killing two persons and setting many houses and other properties on fire.”One of those killed was burnt in a house beyond recognition” said the source who added that it took the intervention of the police and the Amotekun corps to calm the situation.