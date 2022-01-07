By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Family of Olowu Ogunkalu of Oreki Village, Lagos State has called the attention of the Inspector General of Police, the Director of State Security Services (DSS) and the Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu to an alleged infringement on their rights by some bandits, suspected to be landgrabbers disturbing the peace of the community of Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

The family alleged that in reality, what they were doing on the land was using Ogunkalu Family land in Oreki as a training camp for bandits, who they said were Fulani terrorists.

The family then decried how an alleged billionaire fraudster, who they said specialized in using government land that had been given to others by the government to defraud innocent land buyers, one of who they said pretended as a real estate agent.

They mentioned one suspect, identified as “Otunba” and a citizen of Hong Kong, who they alleged had successfully built a land grabbing cartel now turned to sponsors of Fulani bandits as well as other forms of illegal activities in Lagos.

According to a member of Oreki family, the Otunba, and the Hong Kongese had been using Fulani bandits, led by one Oladiti and some mobile police officers, who they said made some members of the community to refer to some of the policemen as ‘Fake Mopols’ against the community.

Baale of Oreki, the Head of families that form Oreki, Chief Waliu Olowu alleged that the unlawful act that is being perpetrated by “these enemies of peace, put the community as well as neighbouring communities in disarray, and this is also a threat to justice in other parts of Lagos; and by extension, Nigeria.”

“The Family seeks to approach the media as an unbiased voice for the voiceless, as efforts made through many letters, protests and petitions written to the Inspector General of Police were thwarted by some officers in the DIG Force office.

“They have been blocking other police formations to investigate the activities of the bandit sponsors and landgrabbers in person of the Otunba and the Hong Kongese,”Olowu stated.

The Head of Oreki families alleged that the cartel uses a DSP and a DCP to harass, persecute, and prosecute genuine landowners on behalf of the landgrabbers and sponsored- bandits, who they alleged hijack case files and truncate investigations by setting the complainants for no reason, thereby causing breach of trust between the police and the community.

The family alleged that one Abu was arrested in a camp sponsored by the Hong Kongese by the community’s security team with guns and handed over to Akodo Police Station, only for the case to be transferred to Zonal Monitoring Command in Zone 2, where Abu was later released to the bandits’ lawyers.

It was also alleged that the cartel arrested and unlawfully detained the Managing Director of Harmony Garden and Estate Development Limited in the past before the Deputy Inspector Genetsl of Police,DIG took over the case.

It was alleged that the cartel had demolished the fence of the proposed sites for Harmony Garden and Estate Development Limited and station fulani bandits with AK 47 there and turned it to bandits training camp.

“In lieu of these we beg the IGP to request for our petitions dated September 27, 2021, one addressed to the IG’s Office; and the other addressed to AIG, FCID Annex, Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos; and do the needful including the case picked up by ab ASP from Zonal Command, Zone 2, that link Abu the bandit who has several AK 47 in his possession.

“We as well want the IGP to withdraw the case from the present agents of the cartel and give it to an unbiased officer with proper monitoring with time frame for completion and submission.

“As the Chief Security Officer of the State, we implore Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu to use the state machinery to ensure that peace continues to reign in all nooks and crannies of the state by ensuring that a panel of enquiry is set up to look into the matter and bring all perpetrators to book in ensuring that justice prevail.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu-led administration should ensure that the menace of land grabbing is completely eradicated in the state,” he said.