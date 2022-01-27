As kidnapers contact family, list condition for release of victim

Soni Daniel, Abuja

Gunmen, who seized the elder brother of Azibaola Robert, founder of Zeetin Engineering, have reportedly made contact with the family of the victim and demanded huge sum of money as ransom as a condition for freeing him.

Vanguard learnt that the gunmen, who whisked away Jephthah Robert Yekorogha from his home entrance in Biogbolo in Yenagoa around 8:40 Pm on Monday, finally made contact with the family on Thursday insisting on the huge payment as a requirement for the return of the man.

A statement by Austin Ekeinde, the spokesman for Azibaola Robert and Zeetin CEO, confirmed the kidnap of his elder brother and added that the matter had been reported to the relevant security agencies.

“In the last few days, we have been inundated with inquiries by well-meaning Nigerians and the media for confirmation of the kidnap of our sibling. Consequently, this statement has become necessary to clarify the situation.

“Our elder brother, Mr. Jepththah Robert Yekorogha, was kidnapped at about 8:40 pm on Monday, 24th January 2022, in front of his house gate at Biogbolo, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State by four ‘gunmen’ in black uniform, who, at gun point, seized him in his car and forced him into their vehicle and zoomed off.

“This incident was reported to the law-enforcement agencies immediately it happened and is receiving maximum attention. We want to thank all well-meaning Nigerians who by way of calls, text message and visits have stood by us since the incident occurred. We ask for the support of the public on any lead for the quick release of our brother.

“In particular, we express our appreciation to the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State and the State Director of the Department of State Services for their determined assistance.

“We appeal to the abductors of our brother to immediately release him unconditionally, without harm, and turn a new leaf for peace, security and prosperity of Bayelsa State,” Azibaola Robert said. Picture of Jepththah Yerogogha Robert, the victim seized by gunmen in Bayelsa on Monday.