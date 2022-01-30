Say Africa needs new liberation movement

By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has criticised Nigerian politicians for being responsible for many problems the country is facing.

According to her, many Nigerian politicians, after being elected into office, adopt a life of debauchery in public leadership at the expense of the people.

This is even as the Governor-elect of Anambra, Prof. Charles Soludo, said Nigeria and the rest of Africa need a new liberation movement in view of the silent agitations and complaints against the current state of affairs in the land.

They spoke at the first graduation ceremony of the School of Politics, Policy, and Governance (SPPG) in Abuja, Weekend, with a call on Nigerian intellectuals to be more attentive and responsive to the nation’s politics.

Ezekwesili urged the Nigerian politicians to imitate their counterparts in developed societies, whom she said, understood that sacrifice for the good of the people was the basis of legitimacy in public leadership.

The former presidential candidate recalled how the findings of a research she conducted during her fellowship at the Robert Bosch Academy in Germany in 2020 was an eye-opening experience to some Nigerian intellectuals that there may never be any radical change in the fortunes of Africa until the continent fixes its politics.

According to her, “Going to do that research awakened that aspect of my brain that had made me say to the people of Anambra state at the time that I was the Minister from that State (Anambra), who was supposed to be the leader of the party, ‘Don’t come near me, carry your politics and go (away).’

“I was a fool, because nothing would have happened to Chibok girls in the way that it happened to them, if we had the right kind of politics. The denigration of the Nigerian citizen world over would not be what it is today, if we had the right politics. Nine out of 10 children that go through primary education in our country would not be lacking in just a basic level of foundational literacy and numeracy, if we had the right politics.

“The number of women that die in Nigeria, giving birth to children in 2022 would not be as close as the number of women that die giving birth to children in Afghanistan or Chad, but it is because of politics. It is politics that have made the economy of this society to be so dismal within the context of all the endowments that we have and yet we are called, because data shows it, the world capital of poverty. It is politics that have distorted all the possibilities of our societies. Governance is what happens after politics is forged.

“What Nuhu Ribadu and Chukwuma Soludo could not achieve in letting me understand how important being attentive to the politics is, that study helped them to achieve it, because the research said to me that even by the year 2100, you should not expect any radical change in the fortunes of the continent of Africa until the continent fixes its politics.

“It is that deep. You cannot play with the lowest degree of your citizens, as your political leaders, in your public space and expect that something (better) will just happen. The politics of Africa does not respect cost to the individual. It only promotes the benefits to the individual that is in the public space. That is an anomaly.

“In societies that have developed, they developed on the principle that those who would dare to travel to the public space to provide public leadership understand that the greatest basis of legitimacy of leadership is that it carries a cost. The leader does not lead for applause, or to enjoy, because absolutely nothing exists in the form of a life of debauchery in leadership.

“The leader is the one who in all situations and circumstances would take the pain so that others would get the joy. Our continent has been led by people who thrive in ‘majoring in the minors’. That’s an anomaly, an aberration.

“It is about a mindset revolution. There was a liberation to get us out of the rulership of extractive colonialists. It is now time for there to be that liberation struggle to get us out of the shackles and the stranglehold of internal extractors,” she said.

Speaking on the theme of the event, ‘Emergence of Unconventionals’, the Anambra Governor-elect, Charles Soludo, stressed the need for Africa to build a pipeline of value-based and disruptive thinking political class equipped with requisite knowledge and skills to solve complex problems of development in order to reposition Africa in the 21st Century.

He, however, noted that any disruptive change in the political or economic space would come with a heavy price.

The Governor-elect said, “But let me suggest, for emphasis, that indeed Africa needs a new liberation movement. The first struggle was liberation from the colonial masters. The second will be a liberation from rentier politics and politicians.

“Politics have become big business. Appointment or election into public office is seen largely as an opportunity to ‘eat’ rather than a call to selfless service.

“Oil is on its way out, but dismantling the decades-old debilitating institutions and politics around it won’t be a tea party. Nigeria is now on a fiscal cliff with a crunching solvency challenge. Youth unemployment, insecurity, poverty, inflation, etc threaten the social fabric.

“Migrating to a post oil world of 4th Industrial revolution and sustainable prosperity will require massive disruptive transformations and restoration of a productive social contract.

“Such disruptions will come at great costs, and could indeed be dangerous. It is not far to imagine what could befall serious disruptors.

“Disrupting the existing social order is dangerous. Beneficiaries of the current order are powerful enough to organize and viciously fight back to protect their privileges.

“On the contrary, the masses who are the ultimate beneficiaries are not organized enough to act as a bulwark against the special interests. As things stand currently, we are standing between the rock and the hard place.

“With the objective to retain power within the context of short electoral cycles, politicians are afraid to undertake the necessary disruptive changes to guarantee long term safety and prosperity for all.

“On the other hand, the existing trends are totally unsustainable and the system is living on borrowed time. Everyone is sleepwalking to the hard place, and praying that somehow a miracle will happen along the way.

“So, who is ready to put his head on the line to lead such productive but dangerous disruptions?”

