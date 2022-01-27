The Ezecutive Properties CEO, Mr Eze Chukwuebuka Francis gathered noble men and women from all walks of life to Oma Event Center in the Capital City of Awka Anambra state in Celebration and Thanksgiving to God for His Mercies and great Business achievements for the year 2021.

According to the CEO EZECUTIVE PROPERTIES LTD, Eze Chukwuebuka Francis, the Program was for General Thanksgiving to God Almighty for His mercies upon us and special appreciation to our Business Partners, Associate, Clients, Ever Ready Staffs and Supporters for year 2021 and Unveiling of our new and ongoing Projects for year 2022

Guests were thrilled with comedy, entertainment from Face of Ezecutive Properties pageant, Musicals and others. With the level of entertainment and fun had, one could call the New Year Fest Event the gathering of southeast Comedians and Music Artists. It was indeed a day to remember.

Ezecutive New year Fest was Proudly Sponsored by Eze Chukwuebuka (CEO Ezecutive Properties LTD), Arinze Benedict Chukwuemelie (CEO CODE19 DIGITAL) as her Associate Sponsors, Onuora Stanley Chinemerem (CEO CABME.NG) as her Platinum Partner, Frank Igbojindu (CEO AKPOAZAA GROUP EVENT PLANNERS) and CEO Western Hills Properties as her Gold Partners, VIP partners were Charm Exchange, Safeculate Academy, Bobby Richy, Da Genesis Interior, Macben Concepts.

Speaking to newsmen at the Event, Mr Eze Chukwuebuka Francis (CEO Ezecutive Properties LTD) who is the Host said that the company has so many properties selling but currently running promo on Airport View Estate Umueri. He appreciated in a special way Commissioner for Lands Anambra State, CEO Arnold and Associates, Hakuna Event Planners, Amah Ushering Agency, CEO Remmy Uche Surveyors, CEO Isingidi Foundation, CEO Boom Kitchen, CEO Jopob Ltd, CEO La Royal, Oga Legend, Agogo and Squad, Obcrex, Miko Exchange, China Money, Sapote, E40, Kigo, Chiboy, Slim Daddy Nation and many others too numerous to mention.

He noted the active participation and contributions from the Ezecutive Properties Ambassadors: Mallam Tafa, Errah, Oluwa Pikin, Mc Karikature, Wizzy, Ejims, Investor Stan, Ejims, Pawpaw Money, Freshman Jay and pray to God to reward them abundantly.

In conclusion, He appreciated Paflex TV, Queen Merit, Prince Neche, Kodo Pearl, Jesus Umuotu, Dangote, Slymshady, DJ Kay and others for their wonderful performances and making the event a memorable one indeed.