The presence of innovative financial models is integral to the sustenance of auto industries in many countries. This industry –as well as every other retail business in the world, is one that heavily depends on the availability of well-oiled financing systems. Thus, the boundaries of financing the global auto industry have been continuously stretched, to accommodate the ever-increasing demands of its consumers.

In Nigeria, excerpts from a report by The Guardian tagged “Financing the economy”, reveals that the auto industry is experiencing a dearth in the buying power of consumers, and to cover for this lack of consumer spending, affordable car financing, as well as favorable monetary policies are sure-fire options to rejuvenate the industry. This is because, in 2018, Trading Economics put the average monthly living wage in Nigeria at 43,200 naira per individual.

Coupled with an inflation rate of 17.38% and other economic indicators, it has been reported that the pressure on the income of the average Nigerian is nearing an all-time high. Also, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has asserted –via the “Consumer Expenditure Pattern Report of 2019- that Nigerians spend 57% of their income, which is pegged at 30,000 naira per month.

Taking cognizance of the dire situation and in a bid to provide more flexibility in payment options, Nigeria’s leading automobile brand CarsPlenty Nigeria has launched a novel model known as ‘Buy now Pay Later’ as one of its latest car financing schemes. Carsplenty launched this much-needed scheme aimed at improving the overall quality of life in the country, by providing a financial model that eases the expenditure of Nigerians in the automobile industry, granting them access to a BNPL option for their vehicle needs.

Carsplenty offers a wide diversity of cars to choose from, available under the BNPL option. Through this, the brand aims to alleviate the financial pressure associated with purchasing new cars. This flexible payment plan requires only an initial 30% down payment for the car, while the remaining balance is spread between one to two years. Other requirements that need to be met include;

• The buyer must possess a checking account with a verified Nigerian Bank;

• An office address; and

• National identification.

Boasting a plethora of services, Carsplenty Nigeria offers several other consumer-oriented services that have set the brand apart. Aside from the primary attention of buying and selling cars on the platform with Carsplenty acting as a trusted intermediary between the parties, Carsplenty also offers a platform to auction vehicles, the first of its kind in the country. Auction is reserved for car dealers with car lots and offers them the unique chance of conducting business online.

As one of the foremost brands for quality brand new and used cars, Carsplenty Nigeria is strategically positioned to ensure hassle-free transactions for buyers, sellers, and car dealers in Nigeria by providing a secure, easy-to-use platform. Through its innovative and solution-oriented plans, Carsplenty Nigeria continues to lead the automobile industry in Nigeria, providing convenient and accessible services to Nigerians.