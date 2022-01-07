By Godfrey Bivbere

A maritime practitioner,Olusegun Ologbese, has commended the Acting Managing Director on the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, for his achievements within a short time he was appointed.

Ologbese said his actions are replica of one of the best former chief executive of the NPA, Alhaji Wali Ahmed, who turned around the fortune of the Authority in his time.

He noted that it is on record that Wali Ahmed, besides making money for the NPA during his tenure, also assisted the Nigeria Railway Corporation, NRC, when it was going through financial difficulties.

He therefore called on the Federal Government to confirm the appointment of Bello-Koko as the substantive MD of NPA.

Ologbese commended Bello-Koko on the recent promotions in the NPA, stating, “For the past eleven years former Managing Directors of NPA had always gone outside to poach retiring officers to head departments.’’