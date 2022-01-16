.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria ( FRCN) Kaduna Zonal office has conferred its prestigious Grand Patron and Patron Awards to distinguished Nigerian such as former Vice President Namadi Sambo and the ADC to late Governor Ibrahim Yakowa of Kaduna State, Abdullahi Ishaq.

Other awardees during an elaborate ceremony at the Arewa House Kaduna were the Vice Chancellor of ABU Zaria , Prof. Kabir Bala,Professor Shafiu Muhammad of the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies ( NBAIS), Senator Ahmed Sani Yerima,among other.

While speaking during the commemoration of the Sardauna of Sokoto, and Investiture of Radio Nigeria Kaduna Grand Patrons, and Patrons Award organised by the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), FRCN Kaduna Chapter, at Arewa House Kaduna, former Vice President Namadi Sambo tasked Nigerians, expecially the youth, to emulate the good leadership qualities of late Premier of Northern Nigeria and Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello.

He said emulating the good leadership style of the late premier of not discriminating against anybody based on religion or ethnic affiliation shouldn’t be for present leaders only but even their followers for the unity of Nigeria.

Represented by Ahmed Maiyaki -the former Director-General of Media to former Kaduna State Governor Ramalan Yero, Sambo said t youth must learn to be honest and change their attitude in their dealings with fellow individuals irrespective of religious affiliations.

Former Zamfara State Governor, Senator Ahmed Sani Yariman Bakura, represented by Senator Abdullahi Bala Adamu, described the late premier as a good man and called on education ministries in the region to organise excursions for school children to historical centers like Arewa House so as to learn more about the founding fathers of the region.

He said doing so would make the children appreciate the efforts our their founding fathers.