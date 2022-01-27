By Henry Ojelu

A prosecution witness, Phillip Odekina, has told a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, that former Chief Executive Officer of Eunisell Ltd, Kenneth Amadi did not steal the sum of N2.9billion from the company as alleged in the charge against him.

Amadi is standing trial before the court on charges of fraud brought against him by the Attorney-General of the Federation.

Testifying before the court at the last sitting, Odekina stated that as CEO, Amadi was only interfacing with the customers with the aim of raising revenue for the company.

Led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Mrs. Aderonke Imana, Odekina admitted that as an accountant and finance manager with Eunisell Ltd for 10 years, he and his team raise waybills and invoices and not the defendant, Kenneth Amadi.

He further said that he discovered after an audit that there were inflows of money into Eunisell account but without narration or description.

“Our customers paid money into 2nd defendant’s account and from there, the money was remitted to us. Money was coming into our account but without narration,” he said.

Under cross-examination by Defendant’s lawyer, Dr. Monday Ubani, Odekina further admitted that it was a customer of Eunisell that owed the company about N103million and not the defendant Amadi.

Responding to questions from Ubani, Odekina said: “It was the customer that was owing N103 million and not the 1st defendant. 1st defendant did not steal the money; it was AZ that was owing Eunisell.”

At the conclusion of the cross-examination, Justice Ambrose Allagoa adjourned the matter till February 18 for the continuation of trial.