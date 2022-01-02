Award-winning former Beauty Queen and delectable lady behind Reinarey Empire, Jennifer Osayamen Okoobo celebrates her birthday last week with the motherless children of Edo Orphanage homes in Benin City, Edo State.

The former Face of the World Nigeria used the opportunity to reach out to the vulnerable children with bags of rice, cartons of Indomie, toiletries and cash gifts and the children were very happy seeing such personality in their midst. One of the children sang and prayed for God’s protection and provision upon the celebrant, Queen Jennifer Osayamen Okoobo.

Jennifer was accompanied by her beloved mother, Mrs Elizabeth Okoobo, former Queen Tourism, Joan Oboh and members of Reinarey Empire, a fashion outline.

In a brief chat with the journalists, Queen Jennifer said” I decided to reach out to these special and amazing children to encourage them not to give up on their dreams of becoming great and that to show them my token of love with the foodstuffs and toiletries”