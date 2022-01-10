The National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A has sent a passionate appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari, over the poor plight of its members of the Coalition, urging the President to offer them employment to enable them eke a living.

The plea is contained in a letter signed by the NCNDE-A National President, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro, to President Buhari after a well-attended national retreat held in Abuja by members and leaders of the coalition over the weekend.

The letter to the President stated that the group’s representatives met with the then General Buhari in 2013 at his Kaduna home and agreed in unison to work for him in 2015 presidential, which he won, especially with the Coalition’s support in the Niger Delta region.

The letter reads in full:

LETTER TO OUR DEAR PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI

Dear Mr President Muhammadu Buhari, remember the National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A led by Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro met with you in 2013 at your Kaduna home in company of Col. Abdul rtd.

Your Excellency, remember also how we, leading a coalition of ex-militants, begged you to open up your mind for the 2015 general election and we pledged our support from the South-South, Nigeria,.

In the 2015 poll, members of this coalition massively supported you to enable you emerge victorious in that keenly contested election. Shortly after your victory in 2015, I met with you at the Defence House in Abuja and you pointedly asked me to stabilise the Niger Delta region and that assignment I have carried with clinical efficiency, now with nothing to show for it.

Recalled that we had made efforts to reach you since 2015 but have not been allowed access to you due the bottlenecks in the villa. We had been fleeced severally in our bid to meet with you; we had suffered deliberate deprivation and denial by your administration despite our sacrifice.

Your Excellency, we have enjoyed no patronage nor offered empowerment of any kind and in midst of that believing you will change for better in 2019, we repeated same feat as in 2015 but the punches of your administration’s neglect came upon us harder in your post election victorious administration. Why? We are begging you to reward our loyalty to you.

This coalition, led by its leader, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro, led the army into the creeks in the war against Niger Niger Delta Avengers, NDA. The victory recorded by the Nigerian Armed Forces against the NDA was not without the forces of collaboration between our Coalition and the security agencies. Thereafter again, you neglected us, why Mr President?

OUR PRAYERS

*In as much as we know you won’t come over to the region directly to effect any action, Your Excellency should kindly direct the Ministry Niger Delta Affairs; the Amnesty Office; the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Petroleum Trust, Development Fund, PTDF and so many agencies to work with us to enable us contribute our quota to national development.

*Cause the above mentioned agencies to consider us for jobs.

*Engage our members favourably and meaningfully.

Conclusion

Mr President, this correspondence became very important in view of the fact that we have being unable to see you despite several efforts.

Kindly look into the above and act accordingly.”

Whilst, I await the favourable response of Your Excellency, kindly accept the highest regards for your office.