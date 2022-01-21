.

By Haruna Aliyu,Birnin Kebbi

Training of over 50 journalists on election reporting is currently going in kebbi state.

The media roundtable was organised by the European body in support of democratic governance at the request of the state independent electoral commission KSIEC to train journalists on accurate election reporting, particularly the forthcoming local government’s election in the state.

Delivering his lecture to the participants, Hamza Fassi Fihri the project coordinator outlined the first steps to take before elections can hold which he said include the legal framework, political parties preparations and participation.

He explained that funding and enabling environment which include security and willingness of the voters themselves to come out and vote is only possible when the electoral body build confidence by assuring free, fair and credible elections.

Hamza admonished journalists to ensure their reports are accurate, dependable and without bias so as not to create tensions that may trigger post-election violence.

On the post-election period, he said litigations and violence may occur after the results are announced.

Earlier in his speech, commissioner 2 in charge of media and publicity Alhaji Mustapha Usman Kaoje said that the role of the media is critical to the success or otherwise of any election as their biased reportage may make elections, he advised journalists to avoid collecting monies to compromise their reports saying Journalists are the bedrock of the society and partners in democracy.

Kaoje stated that training Journalists on election coverage is paramount as they hold the aces for success or otherwise of the election which will come up on February the 5th 2022.

