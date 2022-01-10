Late Captain Hosa Okunbo

IT was torrents of eulogies, yesterday, as family members and friends of late business mogul and philanthropist, Captain Hosa Okunbo, gathered in Benin City, Edo State, to celebrate his posthumous birthday.

Late Okunbo, who would have been 64 years on January 7, died of cancer on August 8, 2021.

His first daughter and wife of Olu of Warri Kingdom, Olori Atuwatse III, was accompanied by her siblings to the mausoleum of Okunbo to offer prayers.

She said no fewer than 100 indigent pupils and students from public schools in Edo State would be offered scholarship in honour of their departed father.

She said the idea of scholarship was informed by their father’s passion and support towards education as well as one of the legacies he bequeathed on them.

“We are targeting primary and secondary school children in public schools in the state whose parents are unable to pay their fees for the year,” she said.

In a separate event put together by some friends of Okunbo in Benin City, his son, Osahon Okunbo, said they would ensure that their father’s legacies are protected.

On his part, a former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2019 governorship election in the state, Osaro Obazee, described the late Okunbo as an elder brother who would be missed.

He said: “We decided to put this together to show a mark of our love, to show our respect and our loyalty to him even when he is no more.

“I am a younger brother to Captain and I will miss his humility, which is second to none. I am happy today that Captain lives on with the calibre of people here.”

On his part, Moses Idahosa said: “He was a man so humble in wealth. He was generous, benevolent and kind. He was Edo’s finest.

While entertainment mogul and movie producer, Lancelot Imasuen, described the late Okunbo as “a dynamo whose likes are rare,” journalist and publisher of Midwest Tempo, Emeka Ogbeide, said Okunbo was a man God used to make others comfortable.

An aide to Prince Clem Agba, Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Athanasius Ugbome, also spoke.

He said: “It was an epoch-making event in the sense that the great man has departed but he is still being celebrated because of the kind of life that he lived.”

