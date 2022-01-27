Samuel Eto’o speaking at a summit

Cameroon legend and president of the Cameroon Football Federation, Samuel Eto’o has debunked insinuations the Africa Cup of Nations hosts are using the covid-19 tests to weaken their prospective opponents.

In their opening game against Burkina Faso, several players were judged to have tested positive for Covid-19. And also in their round of 16 against Comoros Island, key players including first-choice keeper returned positive for covid-19 ahead of the game.

But while speaking yesterday in Yaounde Eto’o said Cameroon as hosts was not in charge of the medical examination team.

“The agency that conducts the test is 100% under the control of the CAF.

“The rules of the game are known to everyone before the competition started and I really wish, humbly, that my country is respected. Tunisia has had 7 cases of players tested positive against Nigeria. I don’t think Tunisia was playing against Cameroon. Morocco in the first match because the games are following but they don’t look the same

“It is not fair to insinuate things, to accuse the Cameroonian government, to accuse myself.

“You know, I tried to be a great champion. I was because I earned all my victories in the stadiums. I never accepted cheating and I will never accept cheating now I hope it’s clear for everyone and that the fake debates we want to put on behind the Cameroonian State and my Fecafoot will stop”.

Vanguard News Nigeria