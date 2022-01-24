Kingsley Esiso and Onwordi

People’s Democratic Party PDP Chieftain Mr. James Endurance Onwordi popularly known as Ibori Ubulu has described the Delta State People’s Democratic Party Chairman Barr Kingsley Esiso as a result driven party chairman.

This is coming after the State PDP held her Delta Mega Rally at Asaba .

According to Onwordi, Esiso as party chairman over the years has demonstrated brotherly love which has rescued the strengthen opposition parties in the state.

He commended the party chairman over his leadership qualities which according to him has made PDP a United party.

Onwordi who is contesting for the Aniocha South

House of Assembly seat noted that the key factor that has affected opposition parties is the party chairman relationship with people within and outside the party.

“I am impressed with the leadership qualities of our party chairman Barr Kingsley Esiso .

“He has been able to Coordinate the party into a more United party.

“I thank the Governor for given him the needed assistant to lead the Party.

“As at today, the party has become an enviable party that has affected Deltans with the achievements recorded by the Governor of Delta State Sen Ifeanyi Okowa.” he said .