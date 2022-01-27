By Chris Ochayi, ABUJA

The young Chief Executive Officers, CEOs, of Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, ACCI, have expressed concerns over the high rate of youth unemployment and poverty in the country.

The Chairman of the Young ACCI CEOs, Fife Banks, who raised the alarm in Abuja, attributed all manner of social vices being perpetrated mostly by young people in the country to their state of hopelessness in the entire system.

Banks, however, noted that, in spite of the challenges, the country is blessed with a crop of young people who have chosen not to be a part of the problem, but striving daily to create value-adding changes from the long-standing challenges and utilizing their platforms to inspire and empower other young people.

According to him, “In a nation with a high rate of youth unemployment, multidimensional poverty and all manner of social vices perpetrated mostly by young people, having a crop of young people who have chosen not to be a part of the problem, but striving daily to create value-adding changes from our long-standing challenges and utilizing their platforms to inspire and empower other young people, is a blessing that cannot and must not be ignored.”

Banks noted that the ACCI Young CEO’s mission is to create a veritable platform to expand and empower Nigeria’s, particularly the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja start-up ecosystem by inspiring and investing in youth-led socio-economic innovations and entrepreneurial ventures driving overall national prosperity development.

Disclosing that the body has initiated an annual summit to reward Nigerians who have contributed to the development and empowerment of young people, he explained that the initiative is geared towards charting the course for developing shared and sustainable prosperity for the nation in the fourth industrial revolution which is now being fast-tracked by the aftermath of the global pandemic and the acceleration of exponential technologies.

According to him: “The vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo will attend the Young CEOs Summit and Honour billed to hold on 17th February as the Special Guest of honour.

“Young CEOs Summit and Honours will also host dynamic keynote speakers and subject matter experts as panellists, policymakers, members of the diplomatic community, development partners and others.

“The event which is to be Chaired by the Minister of Youth and Sport Development, Sunday Dare will be co-chaired by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, FMITI, Otunba Niyi Adebayo.

“Other notable speakers/panellists that will discuss issues including AfCFTA, Technology, Policies, Leadership will be present.

“The award presentations, which is for Nigerians who have contributed to the development and empowerment of young people and to notable Young CEOs that have contributed immensely, will take place the same day with the launch of the Young CEOs Africa Investors Dealroom (A.I.D).

“The Young CEOs is the fourth category of membership of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) inaugurated by the President, Dr Al-Mujtaba Abubakar in May 2020 advocating that young entrepreneurs are innovative, resilient and energetic to expand various sectors of the economy through mentorship and networking.”

