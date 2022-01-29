A sociopolitical group, Esan Solidarity Agenda (ESA) has said that the Esan Noth East and South East constituency House of representative ticket is not for sale.

The group made the statement while advising a Senator name withheld and his twin brother, whom they said should not see the ticket as what money can buy.

ESA, in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Peter Abulime, decried the conduct of the senator and brothers, warning that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Esan North-East/South-East Constituency House of Representatives ticket is not for sale.

“We sympathise with one of the eminently qualified first son of one of our leaders in Esan South-East, over this family betrayal which we consider as embarrassing and painful.

“We wish to warn the Twin Brothers to desist from this mercantile approach to politics because they can no longer lord things over the people of Esan South-East. They must remember that empires rise and fall, and that they cannot hold on to power forever. Indeed, this might be the last elections the twin septuagenarians take active part in.”

“But we commend Elder Giwa Agbomeriele, who rose to the occasion and shut down a motion to endorse Louise Osoase at a meeting of Esan South-East leaders called by the brothers on the 15th of January, the group said.

Osoba has vowed to contest the Reps ticket, the group said. According to the group, “the emergence of Osoba has heightened tensions in Louise Osobase’s camp.”

The group said “there is no way Osoba would launch his campaign without the tacit support of his father.

“We are studying the situation closely. “No one is a fool in this game. We will continue to watch what happens in the coming days; before we decide on our next course of action,” the statement concluded.