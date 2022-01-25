Ernieola Olusoga, popularly known as Ernieola, one of the fast-rising gospel artistes in Nigeria, is set to hold the sixth edition of her annual gathering of Christian creatives on January 30th 2022.

The highly anticipated event which started in 2017 has grown to become, in a short while, one of the most impactful gospel gatherings in Nigeria. Olusoga is known for versatility and using music as a tool for winning souls for Christ.

Sharing the inspiration behind the event, the melodious music minister said: ”It’s a fellowship of believers in the entertainment industry. It’s a fellowship of entertainers that are in Christ coming together to pray, to receive and declare the word, that’s the warfare part. The worship part entails worshiping God in spirit and in truth. Because of the dynamics of the event, people from the corporate world also join us. People should look forward to spirit and truth.

Speaking further, Olusoga said the event is not a concert, adding that it’s a conference.

“‘WWW’ is not a concert, it’s a conference. I have held it consistently because it’s a mandate of God. There is no single moneymaking in WWW. It’s my own way of giving back to God, honouring the lord. God gave me the mandate I am just honouring the lord. That’s the reason for the consistency. Concerts are beautiful I also want to have my concert before the end of the year, but WWW is just an impartation service. People get impacted and become all that God wants them to be”.

This year’s edition will feature Dare Justified, Gideon Mba, Imisioluwa Owolabi, Stan Nze, Peterson Okopi, JT Bakare, Funmi Sax and a host of others.

It will be held at Snug Banquet Hall, Yaba Lagos by 4:00pm.