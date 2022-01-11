Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

Dayo Johnson Akure

The governors in the South West have described the death of elder statesman and former Head of the Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan as a huge loss to the country.

They said Shonekan was committed to the peace and unity of the country.

The chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu said this in Akure.

Akeredolu in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde said the governors ” received the news of the death of elder statesman and former Head of the Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan with a heavy heart.

The governor noted that the vast experience of the elder statesman was an asset to the country, particularly with the array of challenges confronting the nation.

He said the late Shonekan was committed to the peace and unity of the country and pursued it with vigor and dedication as a patriot.

Akeredolu noted that the service of the former Head of Interim National Government will never be forgotten in the annals of the history of the country.

“Chief Ernest Shonekan was a Nationalist per excellence.

” His belief in a United and Peaceful Nigeria was unparalleled. He was dedicated to the progress and development of the county. He will be sorely missed.

“His historic and patriotic role in maintaining the unity of the country was one of the many things that endeared him to many.

” He was true, an asset, his counsels were useful for national cohesion and progress.” The Governor said.

The chairman prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest while commiserating with his wife, the government, and the people of Ogun State.