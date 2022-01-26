ERSTWHILE university don, Chief Paul Eriri, has been installed the 15th Odio-Ologbo of Emede Kingdom, Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State.

Performing the inauguration, the Orhioba-Edio of Emede kingdom, Chief Efe Calaber, noted that Eriri had met all the requirements prior to the installation, which he said was in fulfillment of the age long tradition guiding the Edio Council in Emede.

He said with his installation as the new Odio-Ologbo, it was now Eriri’s duty to preside over all meetings of the Edio and other related activities to be handled by the council.

Interacting with newsmen after his installation, Eriri clarified that his duties do not conflict with those of the Ovie of the kingdom.

He explained that the Ovie of Emede was the gazetted authority and traditional head of the clan while he (Eriri) is a cultural compliment that should regularly interface with the palace to ensure peace and sustainable development of the kingdom.

Describing his emergence as the accomplishment of destiny, he said his late father had not only named him “Oletu”, meaning leader or traditional head, but had also enlisted him into the “Ukoro,” which is like being registered in the league of the Edio institution.

The former United Nations consultant assured that he would bring his wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of his duties as Odio-Ologbo.