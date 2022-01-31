Stock Market

By Peter Egwuatu

Rally in equities market on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX, hit a new high last week, after the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Monetary Policy Committee, MPC, members voted unanimously to leave all monetary policy instruments unchanged.

The bullish trading came on strong buying interests in telecoms and banking stocks.

However, a flip of mixed sentiment recorded in the market, according to analysts, was as a result of demand for dividend paying stocks by investors, whereas dealers were cashing out profits in positions that soared on January rally so far, as more companies notified the Exchange of their board meetings and closure dates during the period under review.

Also, the first set of unaudited full-year earnings report from a commercial bank and transport service provider hit market with positive numbers.

FCMB released its earnings report that was flat, with gross earrings of N208.53 billion, up 4.56% from N199.44 billion, and profit after tax of N20.89 billion, compared to the previous N19.61bilion, which translates to N1.06 earnings per share, EPS.

On the other hand, Skyway Aviation Company posted impressive numbers with revenue at N8.71billion, up from N6.98 billion in 2020, while profit rose to N584.25 million from N482.38 million reported in 2020, leading to EPS of 43 kobo, against 36 kobo in the corresponding period in 2020.

Meanwhile, market analysis showed that the bulls continued to dictate direction of the local bourse corporate earnings begins to trickle in boosting buying interests in dividend paying stocks.

Accordingly, the NGX All-Share Index rose by 0.5% Week-on-Week, WoW, to close at 46,205.05 points from 45, 957.35 points previous week.

Consequently, the Year-to-Date, YtD, return improved to 8.2%.

Also, investors gained over N138 billion last week as market capitalisation which represents investors worth on the Exchange, closed at N24.898 trillion. Activity levels were weaker than the prior week, as trading volume and value declined by 22% and 59.8% WoW respectively.

Commenting on the market development, analysts at InvestData Consulting Limited, said: “We expect the market to sustain the trend on renewed positioning in fundamentally sound and dividend paying stocks, as oil price rebounds to touch $90, which is one factor that also continues to support economic and market fundamentals. Also, investors are targeting dividend paying stocks as they reposition portfolios ahead of 2021 fourth quarter, Q4 and full-year audited earnings reports that may start hitting the market any moment from now.”

Also commenting, analysts at Cordros Research, a Lagos based investment house, said: “With the outcome of the MPC meeting aligning with market expectations amid negative real returns in the fixed income market, we expect investors to continue to cherry-pick stocks with attractive dividend yields. ”However, we advise investors to take positions in only fundamentally justified stocks as the fragility of the macroeconomic environment remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings.”