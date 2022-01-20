By Godwin Oritse

A vessel and other equipment donated to Nigeria by a yet to be identified European based Non-Government Organization to monitor the illegal fishing activities on the Nation’s coastal and Territorial waters is currently stuck at the ports over import duty payment.

Disclosing this to Vanguard Maritime Report, a fishery consultant, Mrs Abiodun Cheke, said that the equipment would have assisted the relevant authority to tackle the invasion of the nation’s waters by foreign fishing trawlers. She explained that a Committee known as the Fishery Committee for West Africa and the Gulf of Guinea, was also aware of the development.

Effort to get comment from the Fisheries Department was futile as Dr. Ime Umoh, a Director, said he was not aware of the said donation.