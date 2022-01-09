It was fanfare yesterday at Enugwu-ukwu Ancient Kingdom in Njikoka Local Government Council Area of Ànambra State when the Nigerian Ambassador to Burundi, His Excellency Ambassador Elijah Onyeagba was honoured for his outstanding Positive contributions to the Development of Enugwu-Ukwu Kingdom, Ànambra State and Nigeria in general.

Ambassador Elijah Onyeagba also received a chieftaincy title of Ike Enugwu-ukwu na Umunri Ji Di Ebube, which translates to ‘The Strength upon which Enugwu-Ukwu na Umunri rely on’ from the Imperial Majesty of the Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Raph Ekpeh. Ambassador Elijah Onyeagba is the First indigene of Enugwu-ukwu to be appointed Nigerian Ambassador.

In his acceptance speech of the Chieftaincy Title, Ambassador Elijah Onyeagba said that it is a thing of joy to be honoured by His Community for the Traditional Title. He opined that the Traditional Title will motivate him to do more for his community to continue to serve His Community, Ànambra State and Nigeria. He promised to double his effort for community services.

Friends, Members of Diplomatic Community, Political Associates, Members of Igbakigba Political movement were present to felicitate with Nigerian Ambassador to Burundi. Amongst them were High Chief Engr Johnbosco Onunkwo (Onwa Umuchu, Ifedichie), Sir Chidi Mbanefo (Ugodinobi Nnewi), Hon Obinna Chidoka, Member representing Idemili North and South Federal Constituency, Senator Ikechukwu Abana, Rt Hon Tim Ifediorah (Member Representing Njikoka 1 Constituency, Ànambra State House of Assembly), Chief Tochukwu Metu and Many other Important Personalities and Captains of Industry.