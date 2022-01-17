By Chinedu Adonu

Following last Monday’s sit-at-home enforcement in Enugu by some hoodlums , the state witnessed total lockdown today.

Recall that normalcy had returned to Enugu after Christmas celebration but some hoodlums last Monday attacked residents of the state by enforcing the Sit-at-home order which the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has suspended.

It was observed that major roads and streets remained deserted because of the fear of being harmed or molested by the hoodlums. The major markets, Banks, Parks and government offices were under lock and key.

During our monitoring, coal camp spare parts market, Ogbette main market and New market had nobody inside them as the gates were locked.

Commercial transport operators, such as bus and Keke withdrew their services while some private vehicle owners plied the roads.

When contacted a Keke operator, Mr Monday Ugwu, said that it was better to stay at home than to go out and die.

He lamented that January is always a difficult month for everybody, adding that nobody would be happy when you deny him access to go out in search of daily bread.

When contacted a friend at Obollo Afor in Udenu local government area, Mr Johnson Odo via telephone calls said that there was pandemonium as hoodlums invaded Obollo Afor with guns in the morning and chased everybody out of the market.

He however, said that everybody scampered for safety as the hoodlums who came to the commercial town on motorcycles were beating traders inside their shops.

“Today is terrible, hoodlums invade the town this morning. They came on motorcycles with gun, knives and whips and dispersed people. They covered their faces and didn’t shoot at anybody but beat people that had opened their shops and forced them to close. Everybody scampered for his/her life. As we speak, I am at home with my family,” he said.