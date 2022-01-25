… dismantle checkpoints in Gombe

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives, Tuesday, urged the Inspector–General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali to take over the murder case of Mrs Monica Okwuibe and Mrs Nkiruka Anyaegbunam and attempted murder of Mrs Chidinma Benita Anyaegbunam from Anambra State CID, Awka for further investigation.

The House also asked the IGP to place the only surviving victim at the hospital under police protection just as it called on the Police boss to dismantle the police checkpoint along Gombe road in Dukku Federal Constituency of Gombe State.

Considering a motion on notice titled “Call to Investigate the Murder of Mrs Monica Okwuibe and Mrs Nkiruka Anyaegbunam and attempted murder of Mrs Chidinma Benita Anyaegbunam”, presented by Hon. Nnolim Nnaji, the

House also urged the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian, Disaster and Social Development, the Federal

Ministry of Women Affairs and the Human Rights Commission to assist Mrs Chidinma Benita

Anyaegbunam in physical, mental (psychological) and economic recovery, including compensation plan for the only surviving victim and the deceased families.

Earlier in the motion, Nnaji recalled that on 6 January, 2022 Mrs Monica Okwuibe and Mrs Nkiruka Anyaegbunam were murdered, and

attempted murder was committed on Mrs Chidinma Benita Anyaegbunam (Nee Okwuibe) all from Edumegu,

Okorouba–Ozalla autonomous community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

He noted that the acts were committed at Obosi in Anambra State on the day that Mrs Chldinma Anyaegbunam was conducting the burial ceremony of her late husband, Mr Onyedika Jeremiah

Anyaegbunam, who died on 6 December 2021.

He said: “At about 6:00 pm, on the said date three masked gunmen forcefully entered the compound of the bereaved Anyaegbunam family in Obosi and shot sporadically, scaring away mourners with the intent of locating Mrs Chidinma Benita Anyaegbunam who ran for safety.

“The assailants searched for Mrs Chidinma and threatened to kill her or confess what happened to their late brother Mr Onyedika, to which she pleaded for her life to be spared or be made to swear an oath, but was shot severally leaving her in critical condition of which she is currently in intensive care unit under life support at the hospital.

“Mrs Monica Okwuibe (Mother of Mrs Chidinma) was shot to death instantly, while Mrs Bkiruka Anyaegbunam (Mrs Chidinma’s sister–inlaw, who accommodated her during her ordeal with her late husband’s family members), was equally shot to death.

“The suspects who perpetrated the heinous crime and unlawful act against humanity, are brothers-in–law to Mrs Chidinma with unidentified accomplices, who had nurtured their plans since the death of Mr Onyedika forcefully took away his house and other properties from the young widow under false allegations”.

Nnaji added that the two of the suspects were presently in police custody at the State CID Awka, Anambra State, adding that one key suspect was still at large with no cogent information to the public.

He expressed worry that the deteriorating health condition of Mrs Chidinma who was recuperating from the varying degrees of injuries sustained from the multiple bullet wounds in her stomach has left concerned Nigerians

apprehensive of her survival and therefore required urgent attention in a more equipped medical facility.

“The unlawful acts occur mostly in the southern part of the country despite the protective rights of widows in the society.

“The need to condemn these odious acts where widows are subjected to illicit, unpleasant states of livelihood and deprivations at the death of their husbands in a bid to confiscate their properties”, Nnaji said.

Adopting the motion, the House

mandated the Committees on Police Affairs, Women Affairs and Human Rights to appropriately monitor the case and report back within 4 weeks for further legislative action.

Similarly, the House asked the IGP to immediately dismantle police checkpoint along Gombe -Dukku road.

The resolution was followed a motion by Hon. Aisha Dukku (APC-Gombe) at the plenary.

Presenting the motion, Dukku said that a police officer at a certain junction shot a tanker driver over a disagreement on January 17, 2022 prompting a protest that blocked the road for several hours, making it difficult for many travellers to Bauchi and other northern to continue their journey.

The lawmaker who condemned the action of the police officer also called for his prosecution.

Adopting the motion, the House said that the dismantling of the checkpoint will help ease the human and vehicular congestion currently being witnessed.