By Dennis Agbo

Traditional Rulers in Enugu state have pledged to mobilize its young subjects for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force.

Their pledge followed an outcry by the Nigerian Police Service Commission, PSC, that the southeast geopolitical zone records a shortfall in police personnel.

Chairman of Enugu state Traditional Rulers’ Council, HRH Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu made the pledge when the PSC engaged leaders, government officials, traditional rulers and Town Union leaders in a sensitization/town hall forum to find a common solution to the problem.

“It is important that we as traditional rulers closer to the people should explain to our youths that we need to be recruited into this job,” Agubuzu said.

Commissioner representing South East Zone in the Commission, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, regretted that out of 39 Assistant Inspectors General of Police, AIG, in the country, only one came from the South East.

He said that there was the tendency for the Igbo to enlist more in Nigeria Customs Service than the police, noting that police enlistment was important since the present security challenge in the country can only be solved through effective policing.

Nnamani said that the PSC is currently recruiting about 50,000 police officers which started in 2019, noting that about 10,000 of the officers have already been enlisted, while the process for another 10,000 is almost completed, with advertisements for the third batch of 10,000 already made.

He regretted that whereas Commission is in the six geopolitical zones, the 36 States of the country and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the Igbos of the South-East had continued to hold the short side of the stick as it relates to the leadership of the Niger Police Force.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state who was represented by the Secretary to the state government, Prof. Simon Ortunanya urged Enugu state youths to join the police for it’s importance in combating crimes.

Vanguard News Nigeria