By Anayo Okoli

Enugu State Government yesterday, reiterated that the administration will continue to support the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in the state to ensure that they effectively discharge their duties.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi gave the assurance during the 82 Division Nigerian Army West African Social Activities, WASA 2021, held yesterday at the 82 Division Garrison Parade Ground, Abakpa Cantonment, Enugu.

The governor expressed delight at noting that the annual event was a platform for officers, soldiers, their families, friends, and the host community to gather in a joyous and relaxed mood to appreciate God for the successful completion of training activities and operations for the past year while heralding the beginning of the New Year.

Ugwuanyi said the occasion offered him the opportunity to celebrate the Nigerian soldiers for their gallantry in battling insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism in the past year.

“The events of the past year put your courage and patriotism to test but your successes were cheering and reassuring to Nigerians that we have a dependable, disciplined, and committed Army,” the governor said.

Acknowledging with a deep sense of patriotism, the anxiety and emotional challenges the soldiers’ families and friends have to contend with as the officers and soldiers strive for the peace and unity of Nigeria, Governor Ugwuanyi thanked them for “all your unsung sacrifices for our great nation, Nigeria.”

The governor, who pointed out that the state government has a long tradition of mutual understanding and cooperation with the 82 Division Nigerian Army, paid respect to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General F. Yahaya, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division Nigerian Army, Major General T.A. Lagbaja and all the officers and men of the Division for their continued support to his administration especially in the areas of security, civil-military cooperation, and peace advocacy.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA