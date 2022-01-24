.

By Dennis Agbo

The Ihe Development Initiative, IDI, an umbrella body of the Ihe community in Awgu local government area of Enugu state has awarded a scholarship to a community member for study Chinese language up to a degree level.

Chinese language study has in recent time become a vogue study among the Igbo in recognition of the enormous business transactions being conducted in China with the rest of other world countries.

China, a current leading industrialized Asia country, has Nigeria as one of its major market destinations for distributive trade which the Igbo are major players in the international business hub.

Subsequently, the Igbo intelligentsias have queued in the study of the Chinese language to accelerate the import and export trade, leading to the establishment of Chinese language study in the University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN.

This led to the funding of the Chinese language programme of an Ihe indigene that is now pursuing a Bachelor degree in the Chinese language in China.

In the past four years, the human-capital development organisation of Ihe indigenes born in the seventies and whose membership comprised of servicemen, entrepreneurs, academics and bureaucrats, have awarded thirty-four master’s degree scholarships, including cash prizes to the pupils and students of the public schools in the community every year.

IDI has also donated sets of percussion instruments to five primary schools and also gave cash prizes to secondary and primary school students and pupils respectively, under Jude Chibuzo Ekoh award for academic excellence and Lawrence Enewe Agu Pupils’ Performance Award.

These developments were made known during the Convention of Ihe Development Initiative, IDI, at Central School, Ihe. The Convention, which is held every year since 2017, was attended by Ihe people as well as guests from other communities.

The group awarded different scholarships and gives other forms of bursary to deserving indigenes of Ihe. Nine indigenes received N300, 000 each, to pursue Master’s degree programmes in different universities in Nigeria.

Cash prizes were awarded to students and pupils of Community Secondary School, Ihe and the four public primary schools. Also, a set of percussion instruments (school band) was donated to the Holy Child Schools. Five dignitaries, namely Air Cdre John Ozoemena (Rtd.), Chief Godwin Okolo, Chief Ugochukwu Udeh, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and Hon. Toby Okechukwu received the IDI Human Empowerment Ambassador Awards.

IDI partners some public-spirited individuals to award different forms of educational support such as the Godwin Ph.D Scholars Award (funded by Chief Godwin Chinedu Okolo; Alhaji Ismaila & Susan Ugwu PGD Scholarship (funded by the Ismaila Ugwu family); the Joe Udeh Scholarship for academic excellence funded by Chief Ugochukwu Udeh (Akuluouno); the Cecilia Ozoemena Eneonwo Award (funded by Air Commodore John Ozoemena (Rtd); and Sylvester Okafor Ekoh Award and Mary Sylvester Ekoh teachers’ performance Award (both funded by Dr Madueke Ekoh).

Among the dignitaries who attended the event included: Igwe Martin Ibeziakor (Okaobuluzo of Enuguoke Ihe); former Deputy President, Senate Senator Ike Ekweremadu and Deputy Minority Leader, House of Representatives Hon. Toby Okechukwu.