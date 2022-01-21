By Ikechukwu Odu

It was a joyful moment at Opi Agu, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State when a priest from the Catholic Diocese of Onitsha, Rev. Fr. George Adimike, handed the keys to a new four bedroom bungalow to a widow, Mrs. Roseline Ugwuezema, in the community.

Mrs. Ugwuezema , was living in a thatch house with her two children when the mercy of God located her through the cleric.

The Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Most Rev. Godfrey Onah, who blessed the new house told the elated congregation that the mission of the church all over the world was to bring salvation to humanity.

Addressing Rev. Fr. Adimike, the Bishop said ” Because of what you have done for this widow, you may encounter temptations but the prayers of the faithful gathered here will always see you through. We thank you and all those who assisted you to carryout this work of charity.”

The Bishop equally expressed surprise on how Rev. Adimike was able to locate the widow in her pitiable condition from the Catholic Diocese of Onitsha.

Also, the traditional ruler of the community, HRH, Igwe Pius Agbo, while expressing his joy over the priest’s magnanimity, said that his work of charity is a practical way of converting the unbelievers to Jesus Christ.

The monarch who described the work as a demonstration of God’s grace on his children, prayed God to reward Fr. Adimike for being a channel of divine blessing to his community.

While expressing her happiness, Mrs. Ugwuezema said that the thatch house she lived in before the cleric’s intervention was giving signs of falling on her households.

She also said that she lost her husband many years ago and was sustaining the family doing menial jobs in the community.

While expressing joy to her benefactor, she said “I am grateful to God for finding me worthy of this wonderful gift. I am equally grateful to my benefactor, Rev Fr. Adimike. God will continue to bless him. God will continue to lead and protect him,” she said.

The benefactor, while addressing the congregation said he found fulfillment as a priest of God lending helping hands to the needy.

“Each time I came here during the building process, the members of the community would always gather to assist in what we were doing. We sang praises to God and made merry after work sometimes. Those times gave meaning to my priesthood. That’s where I found reasons for not taking a wife and for not being a businessman. It gave me great joy as a priest of God,” Rev. Adimike said.

The cleric also explained that he knew about the condition of the widow through a WhatsApp video clip shared by one Rev. Sis Caritas, who engages in periodic charity work in communities.

“I got to know about the family through Rev. Sister Caritas who engages in periodic charity work. It was during one of her visits to communities that she discovered the widow at Opi Agu and uploaded her video clip on her WhatsApp status. Immediately I enquired from the Reverend Sister to know if the widow lived in the thatch house, I got the inspiration to help her because every child of God deserves a decent shelter.

“After watching the video clip, I told the Sister Caritas that I would build a house for the widow. When I said that, I was only trusting that God will provide the resources for the project. I had enough love and motivation to change the story of that family. I told myself that wherever the family is, I would dispose myself as an instrument God will use to remember them. I believed it was God who made me to see the video clip. I saw it as a way of thanking God for the successful completion of my academic year in Rome.

