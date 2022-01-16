By Ikechukwu Odu



The Enugu State Commissioner for Housing Development, Chief Vitus Okechi, on Saturday emerged as candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area primary election for the February 23, Local Government election in Enugu State.

Chief Okechi scored a total of 330 votes cast by delegates from 16 wards that made up the council.

Announcing the result, the Returning Officer, Barr. Christian Ani, commended party delegates for conducting themselves in peaceful and orderly manner during the primary election.

Ani said Okechi polled 330 votes to win. He equally explained that, PDP delegates in the council area were 371 and 331 were accredited and voted, while one void vote was recorded.

“In the power conferred on me as the returning officer of this election , I hereby declare Okechi as the PDP flag-bearer for Igbo-Eze South for the forthcoming February 23 Enugu State LG election.

” I thank delegates for conducting themselves in orderly manner, which once again has demonstrated that PDP is one big family,”he said.

Also, the leader of Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission, ENSIEC Dr. Benadine Ezugwu, described the election which produced Okechi as the flag-bearer of PDP in Igbo-Eze South as organised, fair and credible.

She equally expressed the readiness of the Commission in organising free and fair local government election on February, 23, 2022.

In his acceptance speech, Okechi expressed appreciation to

Igbo-Eze South PDP party leadership for finding him worthy to fly the flag of the party .

“My special thanks goes to our good leader and governor for his firm grip of the party in the state and the quality leadership he has enthroned.

” If elected on February 23, I will follow his footsteps by ensuring that my administration heralds a peaceful co-existence for the entire people of Igbo-Eze South.”

He also promised to carry everybody along as well as sacrifice time and energy to unify PDP stakeholders in the area.

” I will also sacrifice my personal time and energy as part of the efforts geared towards bringing all our stakeholders in Igbo-Eze South together.

“We shall work towards putting away all those things that divided us as brothers and sisters,”he said.

Earlier, the outgoing Chairman of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area, Comrade Andy Omeje who was also an aspirant said he stepped down as mark of respect to party stakeholders’ decision that endorsed Okechi as consensus candidate for the party.

Omeje said the good performance of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in Enugu State had made the party one united family that speak with one voice.

“I will mobilise residents of the area to ensure that Okechi wins the main election on February 23,” he said.

The council boss urged the people of the area to support the administration of Okechi when elected in February 23 as the chairman of the council.

“If you gave me 100 per cent support, please give him 200 per cent.

“Okechi is coming to perform better than me, as a commissioner in the state, he has done very well in his ministry,”Omeje said.