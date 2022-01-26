.

By Dennis Agbo

Elder statesman, Senator Jim Nwobodo has said that he has no powers to endorse who will become the next Governor of Enugu State in the 2023 election.

Nwobodo however insisted that there was an unwritten consensus in Enugu state which makes it expedient that Enugu east senatorial district would produce the next Governor of the state, adding that in Enugu East senatorial zone, Nkanu East local government council should be encouraged to produce the next governor, giving the backwardness of the council area.

The former Governor of old Anambra state made the statements in a press briefing, on Wednesday, where he also denied a media report that he had endorsed a particular governorship aspirant in the state.

Nwobodo said that it was only Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who can endorse a governorship candidate in the state since he is still a serving governor.

He said “Power belongs to God and God gives people the power to choose their leaders. As an elder statesman, I cannot endorse and I cannot go to somebody’s house to endorse him, rather the person should come to my house.”

He stressed that Nkanu East remains the most disadvantaged area in Nkanuland, noting that even Isi-Uzo local government is more developed than Nkanu East local government council.

“I want to reconfirm that for fairness, equity and Justice, a Nkanu East person deserves to be made Governor so that they can develop their people. My position on Nkanu East has not changed, and my visit to Chinyeaka Ohaa’s new home has nothing to do with my support for Nkanu East,” Nwobodo said.

On the issue of zoning of governorship in the state, Nwobodo said: “We have an unwritten zoning system and it should be maintained. Don’t abuse me because I am telling the truth. After Enugu East, it will go to Enugu west and after that, it will return to Enugu North. It’s just something we must practice.”

Vanguard News Nigeria