Fidelis Junior Iruedo, founder and CEO of NFT Heros Limited, recently shared his entrepreneurship experience with his followers on social media where he urged young people to make use of their time and energy and shun idleness.

While dishing out some “Entrepreneurship 101” advice on his Instagram chat @thisisfideljnr, Iruedo said: “To become a successful entrepreneur you need to be prepared to handle a lot of tough issues, and you have to be tough yourself. First, you have to be patient; second, no matter the situation, you have to continue to try and never stop trying different things, and never take no for an answer. You will also learn this hard lesson that the difference between you as an entrepreneur and a civil servant is you are expected to fix things instead of complaining.”

The Dubai-based emerging business mogul further harped on the importance of financial management skills for youths, affirming that acquiring such ability has become imperative, especially for those in showbiz and allied businesses, such as fashion and beauty.

“Even if you are very talented or gifted, it is very important to understand the business side of whatever you are doing to avoid bad contracts and bad decisions. If you don’t understand the business you will never have a clear judgment of what is going on,” Iruedo advised.

The NFT Heros Limited CEO also underscored the importance of continuous training, skill upgrading and knowledge acquisition for business owners. “I watch a lot of motivational podcasts and I read motivational quotes and I look out for something new to learn every day. This has helped me considerably in maximizing my potential as an entrepreneur,” he stated.

He offered insight about the core areas of his new company, NFT Heros Ltd, saying:

“Non-fungible tokens (NFT) are an evolution over the relatively simple concept of cryptocurrencies. Modern finance systems consist of sophisticated trading and loan systems for different asset types, ranging from real estate to lending contracts to artwork. By enabling digital representations of physical assets, NFTs are a step forward in the reinvention of this infrastructure. NFT is the future digital currencies and is here to stay.”