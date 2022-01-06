International Entertainment Guru and Doyen in music content artistry development and a Creative Power House; Festus Ehimare better known as Emperor Geezy have given insight to contract issues entertainers shy away from speaking about.

Speaking on entertainment contracts and it’s binding factors; he explained that contracts in some cases comes in different format that includes verbal, written or any other suitable forms where it is of necessity that both parties honor the contract do’s and don’ts.

Advising entertainers, Emperor Geezy as he is often time called noted that there is serious need for entertainers to educate theirselves about laws binding contracts so that there won’t be a issues amongst the both parties involved in the deal.

He said ‘ oftentimes we hear major contract based issues in the music industry but a few in Nollywood. This is however so because most signed artistes have a sense of entitlement and would even go as far as laying false claims to gain public pit.