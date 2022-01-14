The founder of the VGH Group Mr Okafor Chinedu who was full of thanksgiving to God on how far he has come , noted that this Empowerment has being his pet project even before he ventured into Real Estate Business.

Mr Chinedu Okafor while reassuring his People of his maximum Support at all times and the spread of love To All enjoined them to endeavor to live a healthy life style and always be their brother keeper by doing good to one another as we move on in the new year.

The chairman, VGH Group, Mr Okafor Chinedu lauded beneficiaries of the Empowerment for there continuous love and drive towards turning out for this outstanding program that has reached out to so many less privileged in the Community.

Youth should Embark on legal Business and use that to help one another as it will be the only way to provide a very good and a peaceful coexistence within their Environment says Mr Okafor Chinedu will Addressing the Youths at his Empowerment Program

According to him “Addressing unemployment remains one of the most significant development challenges at this time for governments and actors at the national and sub-national levels, including the South East. And that is why celebrating the wins of the VGH Group project with this Empowerment today is important while replicating such innovative approaches to skills development that will contribute to economic recovery and growth post-COVID-19 is of even more importance

When asked why He chooses to empower Youth, Mr, Chinedu Okafor said, “after all God had done for my company, I wanted to give back to the society through empowerment, but Seeing the impact the Empowerment had on them, I have decided to replicate same every year.

So, this year we decided to make it bigger by empowering 1000 Youth, but in order to reach a wide range of youth we made it a yearly affair and through the grace of the almighty God, it was a success”