By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, NIESV, says that any move to enforce the implementation of monthly rent payment recently suggested by the Minister of Works & Housing Mr. Babatunde Fashola,SAN, would scare away investors from the housing sector.

The President and Chairman of Council, NIESV, Chief Emmanuel Wike who stated this weekend while briefing newsmen at the end of the Council’s meeting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State stressed that the implementation would further worsen the issue of shortage of residential and office accomodation in the country.

Wike who said the institution resonates with the argument to re-establish a match between the prevailing regime of monthly income and the practice of advance rental payments, quarterly, annually and biennially, stressed that re-establishment, however appealing, requires careful planning and systemic implementation, so as not to exacerbate the difficulties.

He, however, expressed concern that the Senate probably acting on the Minister’s suggestion penultimate week commenced deliberations on a bill seeking to make it an offence for any landlord to demand payment of advance rent from tenants of residential and office spaces beyond three months.

His words: “The Minister had in a statement a few months ago in Abuja, said that exorbitant amounts of rent, ranging from two to three years demanded by landlords and property owners before letting out their properties is what has made affordable homes inaccessible for Nigerians in urban centres.

“He proposed monthly rents to property owners as against two to three years rent.

As a major stakeholder in the Housing sector, Council of the NIESV deliberated on the suggestion of the Minister, thereafter raised a Committee to consider the monthly rent collection.

“Based on the recommendation of the Committee, NIESV uphold that, in the face of available evidence, monthly payment of rents will not work presently. The parties involved will circumvent it by agreeing at the same time 12 monthly contracts at once and in advance.

” Any move to enforce implementation by law or public regulation will scare away investors from that subsector of the housing market, thereby further worsening the shortage. The end result is the compounding of the housing problem instead of proffering some solution”

The NIESV President listed some benefits of monthly rental payments to include coincidence with tenure of income, which enables easy deduction from aggregated monthly income, with easier and prudent planning, budgeting and spending.

He also listed the downsides to include Higher potential for incidence of higher rents with consequent defaults in payments, Defaults in property taxes, Loss of income for landlords through rent defaults and rent concessions to ease out bad tenants, among others.

While commending the state government for its giant strides in infrastructure development Wike added, ” We however request the Governor to please look into the following issues with the aim of rectifying them accordingly;

“The Accountant General’s report is not comprehensive enough to the extent that it does not include Government Assets as valued by Estate Surveyors and Valuers. More

Estate Surveyors and Valuers should be employed by Government Agencies and Local Governments.

” This is because our roles in economic development of the nation and state cannot be overemphasized. The State Government has been withholding attorney fees due to Estate Surveyors and Valuers since 2016.

” Meanwhile the Government is currently paying 100 percent compensation value to claimants and instructed the attorneys to get their fees from them. That is procedurally wrong, and calls for rectification.We urge the Governor to look into these and other challenges bedeviling our members in Akwa Ibom State Branch.”