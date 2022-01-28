.

*Hails him over-commitment to Buhari’s change agenda in the economic sector

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

THE Nigerian Ethnic Youth Leaders Council, NEYLC, has commended the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Dr Godwin Emefiele, over what it described as the apex bank’s numerous pro-youth empowerment programmes.

The council, which is made up of Arewa Consultative Youth Movement, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Movement, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youth, made its position known in a statement on Monday.

In the statement signed by the Ohanaeze Secretary-General and Head of Coalition’s secretariat, Nwada Ike Chiamaka, the organisation noted that since his assumption of office,” Dr Emefiele has repositioned the apex bank in a way that it caters for the teeming Nigerian youths with a view to empowering them economically.”

According to the group, the “CBN’s interventions under Emefiele are complimentary of the efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s change agenda in the economic sector.”

The statement said the group was already planning a thank-you visit to the corporate headquarters of the apex bank in Abuja during which the highly elated youths will formally express their appreciation to Emefiele and his management team.

“It is not in doubt that the CBN under the leadership of DR. Emefiele has taken the issues of Nigerian youths very seriously with the laudable programmes it has been introducing.

“It is, therefore, appropriate that we, as youths from a different ethnic background, express our appreciation to him and his management team.

“A thank-you visit is already being planned for this and we hope it will hold as soon as we get the go-ahead from the management of the apex bank.

“We shall be using the opportunity of the meeting to express our gratitude to Emefiele and his management team. It is true that Nigerian youths have not had it so good then now and we shall be making this known during the visit,” the statement read.